Coronavirus – Nigeria: The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 19th September, 2020

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 19th September, 2020 has been published. Our daily COVID19 situation reports provide a summary of the epidemiological situation & response activities in Nigeria. Download via: https://bit.ly/2RJWYkI Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-the-covid19-nigeria-situation-report-for-19th-september-2020?lang=en

The COVID-19 Nigeria situation report for 19th September, 2020 has been published.

Our daily COVID19 situation...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...