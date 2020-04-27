Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 25 April 2020

Seven (7) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1275 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to a hundred and eighty-three (183). To date, eighty-eight (88) patients have recovered and been discharged, including one (1) in the past 24 hrs. The number of active cases is ninety-five (95). This increase […]

