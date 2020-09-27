Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update COVID-19 (25 September 2020)

Nine (9) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1400 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, seven hundred, and ninety-eight (4798). To date, three thousand, and eighty (3080) patients have recovered and been discharged, including thirty (30) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases […]

Nine (9) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1400 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...