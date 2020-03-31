Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 30 March 2020

No new coronavirus cases were identified today. The total remains seventy (70). All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isolated health facility. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management. Heightened vigilance continues to be required. The enhanced […]

