Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 update (26 December 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Décembre 2020


New Cases: 0 Total Confirmed: 2,549 Deaths: 76 Recovered: 1,870 Total in quarantine: 211 Discharged from quarantine: 12,400 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-sierra-leone-covid19-update-26-december-2020?lang=en

