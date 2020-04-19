Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (19 April 2020)

New Case(s): 5 Total Confirmed: 35 Deaths: 0 Recovered: 0 Total in quarantine: 516 Gender Confirmed Female – 19 Male – 16 Places Confirmed cases by district Bo 0 Bonthe 0 Bombali 0 Falaba 0 Kailahun 0 Kambia 0 Kono 0 Kenema 2 Koinadugu 0 Moyamba 0 Portloko 5 Pujehun 0 Tonkolili 1 Western Rural […]

