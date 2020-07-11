Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (11th July 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 13 Somaliland: 5 Jubbaland: 4 Benadir: 2 Galmudug: 2 Male: 6 Female: 7 Recovery: 55 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 3,051 Total recoveries: 1,264 Total deaths: 92 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-11th-july-2020?lang=en

