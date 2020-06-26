Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (25th June 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Juin 2020


New cases confirmed today: 18 Benadir: 11 Somaliland: 6 South West: 1 Male: 16 Female: 2 Recovery: 31 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,878 Total recoveries: 868 Total deaths: 90 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-25th-june-2020?lang=en

New cases confirmed today: 18 Benadir: 11 Somaliland: 6 South West: 1

Male: 16 Female: 2 Recovery: 31 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 2,878 Total recoveries: 868 Total deaths: 90

