Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (4th June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 58 Benadir: 32 Hirshabelle: 11 Somaliland: 8 Galmudug: 3 Puntland: 2 Jubbaland: 1 South West: 1 Male: 49 Female: 9 Recovery: 12 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,204 Total recoveries: 418 Total deaths: 79 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-4th-june-2020?lang=en

New cases confirmed today: 58 Benadir: 32 Hirshabelle: 11 Somaliland: 8 Galmudug: 3 Puntland: 2 Jubbaland: 1 South West: 1

Male: 49 Female: 9...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...