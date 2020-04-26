Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 25 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4 361. The total number of tests conducted to date is 161 004. of which 8 614 were done in the last 24 hours. The provincial breakdown is as follows: GAUTENG 1304 WESTERN CAPE 1514 KWAZULU – NATAL 847 EASTERN CAPE […]

