Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (27 December 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 29494 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 9514 new cases. We report 214 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 26735. Click here to view more: https://buff.ly/3rvmJ96 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-27-december-2020?lang=en

