Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (4 January 2021)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 37 419 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 12 601 new cases. We report 434 more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 30 011. Click here to view more: [https://buff.ly/3pIzjA0](https://t.co/JBB4p5QlqD?amp=1) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-covid19-update-for-south-africa-4-january-2021?lang=en

COVID-19 Update: A total of 37 419 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 12 601 new cases. We...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...