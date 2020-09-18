Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily COVID19 update (18 September 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Septembre 2020


In the last 24hrs, we recorded 94 new cases and 178 recoveries. Our mortuary surveillance recorded 3 BIDs, MTSRIP. The break down and cumulative figures are provided below Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-covid19-update-18-september-2020?lang=en

