Cumulative Cases: 14,515 Total Recoveries: 13,643 COVID-19 Deaths: 111 COVID-19 Associated Deaths: 217 Active Cases: 540 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-zambia-daily-status-update-25-september-2020?lang=en

