Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 23 May 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Mai 2020


Highlights of the situation report – No cases tested positive for COVID-19. – Five (5) new recoveries were reported from Bulawayo. – 1284 RDT screening tests and 142 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 36538 (21202 RDT and 15336 PCR). – To date the total number of […]

