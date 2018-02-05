Malawi: U.S. Provides Food to Dzaleka Refugee Camp

The U.S. Government, through U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), recently contributed $1 million to support the UN World Food Program’s (WFP) purchase of local food commodities for the Dzaleka Refugee Camp food and nutrition program. USAID/Malawi’s support to the WFP plays a crucial role in preventing malnutrition by helping to meet the basic daily […]

