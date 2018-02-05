Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
ACTUALITES

Mali human rights situation still a concern – UN report


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 5 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Despite the signing of a 2015 Peace Agreement, the human rights situation in Mali still remains a concern, according to a United Nations report published on Thursday. It found that more than 600 cases of human rights violations and abuses were committed between January 2016 and June 2017: an interim period established under the peace […]

Despite the signing of a 2015 Peace Agreement, the human rights situation in Mali still remains a concern, according to a United Nations report publishe...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



TCHAD - 04/02/2018

Tchad : l'opposition annonce une marche le 6 février

Tchad : l'opposition annonce une marche le 6 février

