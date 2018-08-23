Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Police Committee Welcomes Arrest of Five Vredenburg Police Officers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has commended the police for the arrest of five police officers in Vredenburg (Western Cape) for alleged fraud, drug dealing and corruption. “The fight against crime begins with rooting out rogue elements within the police to ensure that only credible and dedicated officers remain […]

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Francois Beukman, has commended the police for the arrest of five police o...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 22/08/2018

Tchad : « situation sous contrôle au Nord », ministre de la Sécurité

Tchad : « situation sous contrôle au Nord », ministre de la Sécurité

Tchad : le conseiller municipal Mahamat Ali Sinine appelle au changement de comportement Tchad : le conseiller municipal Mahamat Ali Sinine appelle au changement de comportement 22/08/2018

Populaires

Tchad : nomination de 6 conseillers à la Présidence

23/08/2018

Tchad : décret de nomination à la zone de défense n°6

23/08/2018

Tchad : "le prix de l'eau est très faible", estime le ministre de l'Environnement

23/08/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Intervention militaire pour protéger les intérêts du Tchad : "si nous devons le faire demain, nous allons le faire"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 07/08/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

À ces alimentaires sans conscience

Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! Afrique : réconciliation Éthiopie-Érythrée ou l'effet boule de neige ! 07/08/2018 - ALLATCHI Yaya

ANALYSE - 22/08/2018 -

Idriss Déby renforce ses troupes au Nord du Tchad, le CCSMR grelotte

Idriss Déby renforce ses troupes au Nord du Tchad, le CCSMR grelotte

La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous ! La lutte contre la criminalité transnationale organisée est une affaire de tous ! 14/08/2018 - Ousman Saleh Dagache

REACTION - 12/08/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens

Le Saint-Siège fait une mise au point qui déroute les dirigeants algériens et les terropolisariens

Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad Après Malakona Adam, Noh Adaffana le suit : grande perte pour la lutte contre les maladies ravageuses au Tchad 22/07/2018 - Dr Djiddi Ali Sougoudi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.