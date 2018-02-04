President Donald J. Trump Proclaims February 2018 as National African American History Month

This February, we celebrate National African American History Month to honor the significant contributions African Americans have made to our great Nation — contributions that stand as a testament to their resolve, resilience, and courage. Over the course of our Nation’s history, African Americans have endured egregious discrimination and bigotry. They have, nevertheless, always been […]

