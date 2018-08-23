President Weah makes Further Appointments in Government

President George Manneh Weah has made further appointments in government, affecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the local governments of Sinoe and Bong Counties. 1.Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hon. Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Liberia to the United Nations with accreditation to Cuba. […]

