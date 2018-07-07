Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Kenya defeats Uganda Saturday in Nairobi during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup

On Saturday July 7, the Kenya Simbas played against the Uganda Cranes during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Download the b-roll and the photos: https://goo.gl/VNzsrC Kenya beat the neighbors 38-22 to bag their third win of the Africa Gold Cup. Kenya scored five converted […]

