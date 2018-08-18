Alwihda Info
Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Namibia have qualified forRugby World Cup 2019 after winning the Africa Gold Cup


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Août 2018


On Saturday 18 August 2018, the Namibia senior rugby team the Welwitschias played against Kenya during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, which is also a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Download the B-roll: https://bit.ly/2OLhjCy This was the fifth win for the Welwitschias and saw Namibia qualify for the 2019 Rugby […]

On Saturday 18 August 2018, the Namibia senior rugby team the Welwitschias played against Kenya during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, which is also a qualif...

