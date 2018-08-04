Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers: Uganda defeats Tunisia Saturday in Kampala during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup

On Saturday August 4, the Uganda Cranes played against Tunisia during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. Download the B-roll and the photos: https://we.tl/KoLUs5d2X1 Uganda beat Tunisia for their first win this year, and temporarily climb to third, a position originally occupied by Tunisia. Uganda […]

On Saturday August 4, the Uganda Cranes played against Tunisia during the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup, a qualifier for the 2019 Rugby World Cu...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...