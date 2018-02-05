Rwanda: Signing Ceremony of the Project for the Improvement of Karate Equipment

On January 26, H.E. Mr. Takayuki Miyashita, Ambassador of Japan to Rwanda, and Mr. Theogene Uwayo, President of the Rwanda Karate Federation (FERWAKA), signed a Grant Contract amounting up to USD 67,372 for the provision of karate equipment including 400 tatami mats. This is the first grant assistance project in the framework of Japan’s Cultural […]
