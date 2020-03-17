Shri A. Ajay Kumar (IFS:2001), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Uganda. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/shri-a-ajay-kumar-appointed-as-the-next-high-commissioner-of-india-to-the-republic-of-uganda?lang=en

