South Africa: Government Activities for The Week 23 – 29 July 2018

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 23 – 29 July 2018. The activities, which are aligned to the National Development Plan and outlined in the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014-2019, are undertaken to build a better South Africa. – The Inter-Ministerial Committee on the BRICS Summit, will on Monday, 23 July, address […]

Government has scheduled the following briefings/activities for the week: 23 – 29 July 2018. The activities, whi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...