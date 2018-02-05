South Africa: Minister Nkoana-Mashabane to deliver closing remarks at a BRICS meeting in Cape Town

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will on Tuesday, 06 February 2018, deliver closing remarks at the First Meeting of the BRICS Sherpas and Sous Sherpas, which is underway in Cape Town. This is the first official meeting on the BRICS calendar under the auspices of South Africa as Chair of the five-nation bloc. […]

