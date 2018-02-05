South Africa: Police Committee Condemns Killing of Two Off-Duty Police Officers

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police Mr. Francois Beukman condemns the killing of a Police sergeant in Khayelitsha, Cape Town and a sergeant attached to the Bainsvlei Police Station in the Free State Province over the weekend. “The Committee is very concerned that the South African Police Services (SAPS) officers may have been […]

