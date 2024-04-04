Tchad : nominations au Secrétariat général du Gouvernement (nouveaux postes)

Par Décret N°0447/PT/PM/SGG/2024 du 03 avril 2024, les personnalités dont les noms suivent sont nommées aux postes de responsabilité ci-après au Secrétariat général du Gouvernement:
DIRECTION DE LA COMMUNICATION ET DES SYSTÈMES D'INFORMATIONS
● Directeur : M. HASSAN AHMAT DJALABI, nouveau poste ;
● Directrice Adjointe : Mme ACHTA BLADE, nouveau poste.
DIRECTION DE LA COMMUNICATION ET DES SYSTÈMES D'INFORMATIONS
● Directeur : M. HASSAN AHMAT DJALABI, nouveau poste ;
● Directrice Adjointe : Mme ACHTA BLADE, nouveau poste.