The African Development Bank Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 1 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The African Development Bank Group (https://www.AfDB.org/en/) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Bajabulile “Swazi” Tshabalala as Vice President for Finance and Chief Finance Officer for the African Development Bank Group, effective from August 1, 2018. Ms. Tshabalala, a citizen of South Africa, is currently the Executive Director of Barbican Advisory Group, South Africa, […]

