UAE Exchange Rebrands its Uganda Operations as Unimoni

UAE Exchange, a leading global money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brand, announced the rebranding of its Uganda operations as “Unimoni”(www.Unimoni.com). The announcement was made by Promoth Manghat, Executive Director of Finablr and Group CEO, at an event held at Pearl of Africa Hotel in Kampala, in the presence of Vice President of Uganda […]

UAE Exchange, a leading global money transfer, foreign exchange and payment solutions brand, announced the rebranding of its ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...