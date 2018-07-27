UN Human Rights Committee publishes findings on Bahrain, Algeria, the Gambia, Liberia, Lithuania, and Lao People’s Dem ocratic Republic

The UN Human Rights Committee has published its findings on the civil and political rights record of countries it examined during its latest session: Bahrain, Algeria, the Gambia, Liberia, Lithuania, and Lao People’s Democratic Republic. The findings, officially termed concluding observations, contain positive aspects of the respective State’s implementation of the International Covenant on Civil… […]
The UN Human Rights Committee has published its findings on the civil and political rig...
The UN Human Rights Committee has published its findings on the civil and political rig...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...