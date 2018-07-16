Alwihda Info
Video News Release: Official Podcast for the 2018 Africa Gold Cup: Review Show


16 Juillet 2018


The Rugby Africa Gold Cup (www.RugbyAfrique.com/rugby-news/) takes a break to pave way for the Rugby Sevens World Cup. This week on the review segment Damima Duffield and Ng’arua Kamuya do a postmortem of the first half of the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup. Read more on https://rugbyafrica.africa-newsroom.com/press/official-podcast-for-the-2018-africa-gold-cup-review-show?lang=en

