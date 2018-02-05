Zambia: Contract Signing Ceremony with Japanese Organization for International Cooperation in Family Planning (JOICFP) for the Grant Assistance for Japanese NGO Projects by the Government of Japan

On 26th January, Mr. Hidenobu Sobashima, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Zambia, and Ms. Amane Funabashi, Program Manager of Japanese Organization for International Cooperation in Family Planning (JOICFP), signed a grant contract amounting to up to 685,167 United States Dollars, or approximately 6.8 million Zambian Kwacha, for the implementation of a project of […]
