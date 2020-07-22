Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (21st July 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Juillet 2020


Today, 397 people have tested positive for the disease from a sample size of 3,637 tested. This now brings to 14,168 our case load in the country and our cumulative tests now stand at 249,998; Dr. Rashid Aman, CAS Health. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-21st-july-2020?lang=en

