Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 update (2 January 2021)

64 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 1,852 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 96,678 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,052,836. From the cases 59 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-kenya-covid19-update-2-january-2021?lang=en

