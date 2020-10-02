Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (1st October 2020)

New cases: 6 Total confirmed case: 5779 Total active cases: 1086 Total recovered: 4514 (251 New) Total number of tests conducted: 53343 (286 New) Total deaths: 179 (0 New) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-daily-information-update-1st-october-2020?lang=en

New cases: 6

Total confirmed case: 5779

Total active cases: 1086

Total recovered: 4514 (251 New)

Total number of tests conducted: 53343 (286 New)

Total deaths: 179 (0 ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...