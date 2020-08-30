Coronavirus: Rwanda Update COVID-19

Seventy (70) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 5159 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to three thousand, seven hundred, and forty-two (3742). To date, one thousand, eight hundred and sixty-six (1866) patients have recovered and been discharged, including three (3) in the past 24 hours. The number of […]

