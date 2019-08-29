Alwihda Info
UPDATE: Arise B.V becomes a shareholder of reference in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”) (https://Ecobank.com) announces that IFC and the funds managed by the IFC Asset Management Company (“AMC”) have completed the sale of their c.14.1 percent stake in ETI to Arise B.V. (“Arise”). Accordingly, Arise has become a shareholder of reference in ETI with a c.14.1 percent stake. J. P. Morgan Securities PLC acted […]

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (“ETI”) (https://Ecobank.com) announces that IFC and the...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



TCHAD - 27/08/2019

Tchad : nominations à la direction de la gendarmerie nationale

Djibouti : éradiquer toutes velléités de résistance...

Tchad : que deviendront les 121 étudiants de la Faculté Emi Koussi ?

Terrorisme : Quand la Secte Boko Haram franchit le Rubicon

