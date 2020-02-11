World Rugby awards another tournament to South Africa

World Rugby announced on Tuesday that South Africa will host yet another major international tournament with the inaugural event on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series for women heading to Stellenbosch next month. Twelve teams from all six of World Rugby’s regions will be competing for a coveted place as a core team on […]

